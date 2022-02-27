Patrick F. Kelly Sells 5,245 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $51,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.