Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $63,159.61 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DPZ stock opened at $429.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.18. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Argus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.84.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.