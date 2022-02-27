Raymond James Lowers Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $72.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $65.35. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

