PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) PT Lowered to $8.00

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.61% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $122,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 136,100 shares of company stock valued at $613,452 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,446,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,392,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 519,187 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

