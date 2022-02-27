Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Lowered to $20.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,191,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

