Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $67.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 104.27% from the stock’s current price.
DISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.
Shares of DISH stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
