Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $67.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 104.27% from the stock’s current price.

DISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

