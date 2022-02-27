Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 89.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $3,758,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $8,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

GXII opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.06.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.