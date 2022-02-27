Toroso Investments LLC Buys Shares of 10,088 BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BTCS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTCS in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTCS opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.74. BTCS Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

