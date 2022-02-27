Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.99 Million Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,615 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.36% of Global Net Lease worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $20.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

