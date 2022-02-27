Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 77,466 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,466 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,442,000 after acquiring an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,552,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 19.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after buying an additional 146,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

CE opened at $141.28 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.52 and a 200-day moving average of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.