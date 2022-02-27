Analysts Anticipate FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.40. FVCBankcorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $288.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $188,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $60,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,813 shares of company stock worth $643,595. 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

