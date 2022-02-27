LPL Financial LLC Has $9.76 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Shares of FDS opened at $406.73 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.16 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.