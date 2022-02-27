Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of Cardlytics worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $149.24.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $350,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 13,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $893,613.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and have sold 71,112 shares valued at $4,689,639. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.