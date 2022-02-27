Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,552 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Globe Life by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,958,000 after purchasing an additional 65,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 18.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,783,000 after acquiring an additional 222,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,655,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GL. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,249 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,695. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.64.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

