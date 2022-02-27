Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SKY shares. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.