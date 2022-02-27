Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sabre were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 6.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Sabre by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 6.8% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 43,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Sabre by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,124,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.37 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.