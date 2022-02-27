Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,387,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,817,000 after buying an additional 64,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 345,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 47,122.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,925 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

