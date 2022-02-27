Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $890,000 Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $122.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

