Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Raymond James

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock opened at $316.65 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.80 and its 200-day moving average is $363.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,705,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

