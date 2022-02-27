1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ONEM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.69.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $51.50.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.