1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at KeyCorp

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ONEM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.69.
NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Oak Management Corp grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after buying an additional 11,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,085,000. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,692,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,455,000 after buying an additional 3,218,531 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.