Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Lowered to $268.00 at Morgan Stanley

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD opened at $262.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,483,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,661,000 after buying an additional 277,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $203,619,000.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.