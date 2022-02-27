William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 1,389 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $85,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $65.47 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113,486 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,751,000. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,993,000 after buying an additional 730,211 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,477,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

