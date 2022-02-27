Steven B. Wolgin Sells 4,285 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $23.43 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 359,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,864 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,884,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Aegis lifted their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

