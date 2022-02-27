Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $195.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s previous close.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total value of $7,747,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,626 shares of company stock worth $20,369,583. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

