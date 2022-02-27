Zacks: Brokerages Expect Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) will report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Imperial Oil posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Imperial Oil.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

IMO stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imperial Oil (IMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.