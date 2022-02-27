Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings. Kura Oncology posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.51. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $32.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,301,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 83,989 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

