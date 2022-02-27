Millennium Management LLC Purchases 95,678 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,678 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Tata Motors worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tata Motors by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after buying an additional 308,858 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 54.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,524,000 after buying an additional 1,646,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. 7.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $35.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTM shares. CLSA lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

