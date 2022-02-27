Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,637,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 884,085 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,128,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,000,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,828,000 after buying an additional 3,017,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,209,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,188 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 30,350,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,246,000 after purchasing an additional 690,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,962,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 514,763 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

SBS stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

