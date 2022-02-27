Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.70. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

