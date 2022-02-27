Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,564 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $11,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKTR stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.