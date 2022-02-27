Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $20.05. 8,943 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 8,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Separately, Citigroup raised Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66.

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

