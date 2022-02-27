Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.85 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 27.65 ($0.38). Approximately 390,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 608,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.05 ($0.37).
PHAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.18. The firm has a market cap of £122.37 million and a P/E ratio of 2.74.
Pharos Energy Company Profile (LON:PHAR)
Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.