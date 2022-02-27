RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Shares Up 7.8%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $754.75 and last traded at $754.75. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $700.00.

Several brokerages have commented on RTLLF. Oddo Bhf raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €747.00 ($848.86) to €738.00 ($838.64) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $639.00.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $883.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $960.09.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.