Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 303,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 510,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

