Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 303,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 510,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGSI)
