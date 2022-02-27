Millennium Management LLC Has $11.95 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 172.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,329 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ameren worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $86.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

