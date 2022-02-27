MML Investors Services LLC Has $808,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $308,000.

Shares of BSJO opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

