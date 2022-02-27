Millennium Management LLC Has $12.61 Million Position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,280 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.98% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUXA. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,703,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 574,644 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 893,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 237,999 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,170,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 325,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUXA opened at $9.82 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

