Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 458,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,835,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.72% of European Wax Center at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $16,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $13,495,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. European Wax Center Inc has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

