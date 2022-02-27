Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 1,596.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,225,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094,009 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Hecla Mining worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.93, a PEG ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -21.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

