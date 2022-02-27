Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) by 1,563.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,155 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBUS. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 46,068,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532,317 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 305.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PBUS opened at $44.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $28.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.