Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,693,147 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,693,147 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.70% of Revance Therapeutics worth $33,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,281,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,929 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,085,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,103,000 after purchasing an additional 142,946 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 588,263 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

