iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX opened at $53.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.