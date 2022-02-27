Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.18 Million Stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,611 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of Opera worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Opera during the second quarter worth about $2,062,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Opera by 1,551.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106,882 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Opera during the third quarter worth about $394,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Opera during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Opera by 59.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. Opera Limited has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

