Ryder System (NYSE:R) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 58.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 86.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 38,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.