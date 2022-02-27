Citadel Advisors LLC Has $14.40 Million Stock Holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.88% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II worth $14,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAQ. Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.5% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 297,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 5.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 86,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 898,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 29.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAQ opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.