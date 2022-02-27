Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

