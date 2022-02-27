RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,340 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of RH by 2,657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,468,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,004,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in RH by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $396.32 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $346.07 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

