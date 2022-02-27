Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 52,556 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,556 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,038,000 after acquiring an additional 336,334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,447,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,480,000 after acquiring an additional 135,950 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,705 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,404,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,623,000 after acquiring an additional 640,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,924,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after acquiring an additional 133,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.