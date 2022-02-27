Wellington Management Group LLP Has $32.17 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,594,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,927 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.34% of Under Armour worth $32,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Under Armour by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

